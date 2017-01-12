South Sudan: The world's newest count...

South Sudan: The world's newest country facing a humanitarian crisis

It gained independence from Sudan on 9 July 2011, following years of civil war and a referendum in which it voted overwhelmingly for independence. Despite its reserves of oil, South Sudan is one of the least developed nations in the world and faces a "growing humanitarian crisis" amid ongoing conflict, food shortages and reports of ethnic cleansing and rapes.

