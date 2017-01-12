South Sudan: Statement by President Obama on Revocation of Certain Sudan-Reated Sanctions

Washington, DC - By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act , the National Emergencies Act , the Trade Sanctions Reform and Export Enhancement Act of 2000 , the Comprehensive Peace in Sudan Act of 2004, as amended , the Darfur Peace and Accountability Act of 2006 , and section 301 of title 3, United States Code, I, BARACK OBAMA, President of the United States of America, find that the situation that gave rise to the actions taken in Executive Order 13067 of November 3, 1997, and Executive Order 13412 of October 13, 2006, related to the policies and actions of the Government of Sudan has been altered by Sudan's positive actions over the past 6 months.

