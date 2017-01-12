South Sudan: Numbers Die in Violence ...

South Sudan: Numbers Die in Violence Near Refugee Camp

The total number of people killed in the recent violence between the host community and Sudanese refugees near Doro camp in South Sudan's Eastern Nile state has been put at 32 people by local officials and camp leaders, amid conflicting reports about the circumstances of the attack. The fight which started on 25 December continued for three days and caused unrest in camp close to Bunj.

