South Sudan Killings Lead to Travel Ban on Main Roads In and Out of Torit
Imatong State residents of Magwi County realize the main roads leading in and out of Torit can be dangerous, but they say a recent, state-imposed travel ban for all South Sudan citizens trying to use the Torit-Juba and the Torit-Magwi roads puts an even greater strain on their lives. The government banned travel on the two roads on Friday following several killings by unknown gunmen over the last few months.
