South Sudan economy gets Shs380 trillion budget support

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has received an offer of $105 billion for budget and project support from a Luxembourg-based investment fund, three years after donors turned off the aid taps following the outbreak of war in the world's youngest nation. According to documents seen by The EastAfrican, a sister newspaper to Daily Monitor, this funding package, which could change South Sudan, from a failed state to a healing, politically viable and economically promising unit, was arranged at a meeting in Kampala on October 10, 2016, "between well-wishers for the peace and stability of South Sudan" and the Uganda agent of Suiss Finance Luxembourg AG.

