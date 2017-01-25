Somalia, South Sudan most corrupt, Uganda improves in international rankings

In 2015 Uganda was ranked 131 out of 167 countries and in the latest report has risen to 151 out of 176 countries ranked Countries in the Middle East suffered the worst declines on the corruption index, led by Qatar which fell 10 scores from the previous year due to scandals such as FIFA's decision to host the World Cup 2022 in Qatar amid reports of migrant workers abuse, Transparency International said. Uganda has improved in rankings among the most corrupt countries in the world according to the annual Transparency International Corruption Perception Index.

