Riz Ahmed defends Tom Hiddleston after a embarrassinga Golden Globes speech

Actor-rapper Riz Ahmed has defended Tom Hiddleston following his poorly-received acceptance speech at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards. After taking to the stage to collect his Best Actor in a Mini-Series or TV Movie prize for his performance in BBC One's The Night Manager , Hiddleston spoke about a recent charity trip to South Sudan.

