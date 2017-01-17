Press Releases: Assistant Secretary T...

Press Releases: Assistant Secretary Thomas-Greenfield Travels to South Sudan and Ethiopia

Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda Thomas-Greenfield will be in South Sudan on January 18 and Ethiopia on January 19. The primary purpose of the Assistant Secretary's visit to Juba, South Sudan is to meet with Embassy personnel. She will also speak with international partners who deliver humanitarian assistance and local media.

