people

people

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Berkshire Eagle

DiFranco working on 'eventful' memoir Million-selling musician and longtime activist Ani DiFranco has signed with Viking for a memoir that will reflect upon her "eventful and radical life." DiFranco left home at age 15, started her own record label three years later and released her first album at 20. Now 46, she has released more than 20 albums and has advocated for numerous feminist causes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold... Nov '16 Hong Kong 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,797,495

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC