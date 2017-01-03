people
DiFranco working on 'eventful' memoir Million-selling musician and longtime activist Ani DiFranco has signed with Viking for a memoir that will reflect upon her "eventful and radical life." DiFranco left home at age 15, started her own record label three years later and released her first album at 20. Now 46, she has released more than 20 albums and has advocated for numerous feminist causes.
