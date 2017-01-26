People in 45 countries unable to feed...

People in 45 countries unable to feed themselves due to conflict and drought

Wednesday Read more: South China Morning Post

Global hunger levels are at their highest for decades with Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen facing the risk of famine and 70 million people in need of food aid, a specialist US-based agency said on Wednesday. People in 45 countries are unable to feed themselves largely because of conflict, drought and economic instability, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network said.

