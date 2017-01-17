Nyajime Guet, 4, has survived the odd...

Nyajime Guet, 4, has survived the odds as South Sudan's humanitarian crisis unfolds

Four-year-old Nyajime Guet was suffering from severe acute malnutrition with medical complications when she was admitted to a UNICEF-supported clinic in Juba, South Sudan, in October 2015. She weighed just nine kilograms, rather than the 19.5 kilograms a healthy girl of her age and height should weigh.

Chicago, IL

