Museveni roots for Ugandan candidates at AU

President Yoweri Museveni has held a series of bilateral talks with African leaders at the sidelines of the ongoing 28thOrdinary AU Heads of state and government leaders summit at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa. He rallied leaders for a stronger joint effort to end the LRA operations in CAR, pushing for dialogue in Burundi and a peaceful resolution of the conflict in South Sudan, Somalia and the DR Congo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.