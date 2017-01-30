Museveni roots for Ugandan candidates...

Museveni roots for Ugandan candidates at AU

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

President Yoweri Museveni has held a series of bilateral talks with African leaders at the sidelines of the ongoing 28thOrdinary AU Heads of state and government leaders summit at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa. He rallied leaders for a stronger joint effort to end the LRA operations in CAR, pushing for dialogue in Burundi and a peaceful resolution of the conflict in South Sudan, Somalia and the DR Congo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,497 • Total comments across all topics: 278,430,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC