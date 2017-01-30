Museveni roots for Ugandan candidates at AU
President Yoweri Museveni has held a series of bilateral talks with African leaders at the sidelines of the ongoing 28thOrdinary AU Heads of state and government leaders summit at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa. He rallied leaders for a stronger joint effort to end the LRA operations in CAR, pushing for dialogue in Burundi and a peaceful resolution of the conflict in South Sudan, Somalia and the DR Congo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol...
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|2
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC