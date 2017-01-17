Museveni roots for prosperity at EALA...

Museveni roots for prosperity at EALA meeting

Wednesday Jan 18

President Museveni called on the region to take advantage of its population size which he termed a resource for the EAC The EALA Speaker noted that the 3rd Assembly had made progress and cited some of the milestones realized including enactment of 25 Bills, adoption of 63 Resolutions and passage of 80 reports. President Museveni has rooted for enhanced economic integration as an impetus to ensuring a stronger bloc necessary for East Africa's prosperity.

Chicago, IL

