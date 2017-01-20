More support for vulnerable teens, more adult jail for young offenders
More young offenders could end up being sentenced to adult jails, even after the Parkville rioters return from Barwon's maximum security prison. Youth Affairs Minister Jenny Mikakos has confirmed the Andrews government may soon overhaul a sentencing option that allows some young adults aged up to 21 to be sent to juvenile detention in order to help their rehabilitation prospects.
