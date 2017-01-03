Millions lost as fire razes Elegu market
Traders at Elegu Trading Centre in Amuru District near the Uganda-South Sudan border are in tears after a devastating fire razed down their business premises, burning properties worth millions of shillings Burnt to ashes. The Aswa regional police commander, Mr Tom Aziku Zata, assesses the damage caused by the fire that razed shops at Elegu Trading Centre in Amuru District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold...
|Nov '16
|Hong Kong
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol...
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC