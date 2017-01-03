Millions lost as fire razes Elegu market

Traders at Elegu Trading Centre in Amuru District near the Uganda-South Sudan border are in tears after a devastating fire razed down their business premises, burning properties worth millions of shillings Burnt to ashes. The Aswa regional police commander, Mr Tom Aziku Zata, assesses the damage caused by the fire that razed shops at Elegu Trading Centre in Amuru District.

Chicago, IL

