Meryl Streep raises the bar for celebrity political statements, but to what end?

Meryl Streep raised the bar for political statements at Hollywood award shows Sunday as she accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes with a speech that chastised Donald Trump for mocking a disabled reporter during the recent American election campaign, and made a plea for both empathy and journalism. Apologizing for a hoarse voice and glancing occasionally at notes, Streep was visibly moved by a sense of social urgency: If this was a performance, she certainly reconfirmed her status as a great actress.

