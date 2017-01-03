Meryl Streep raises the bar for celebrity political statements, but to what end?
Meryl Streep raised the bar for political statements at Hollywood award shows Sunday as she accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes with a speech that chastised Donald Trump for mocking a disabled reporter during the recent American election campaign, and made a plea for both empathy and journalism. Apologizing for a hoarse voice and glancing occasionally at notes, Streep was visibly moved by a sense of social urgency: If this was a performance, she certainly reconfirmed her status as a great actress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold...
|Nov '16
|Hong Kong
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol...
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC