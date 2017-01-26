Lay church workers killed in Bolivia, South Sudan

Helena Kmiec, a Polish native who had been working at a child-care center in Cochabamba, Bolivia, died of multiple stab wounds that she suffered during an attack on the center on January 25. Police have arrested several men suspected of involvement in the attack, which they say was a robbery. In South Sudan, a catechist identified only as "Lino" was one of six people killed by an armed assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.