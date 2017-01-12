'Lady Problems' Podcast: From Golden ...

'Lady Problems' Podcast: From Golden Globes To Goldie Hawn, And All The Dirty Beers In Between

This week on "Lady Problems," the MTV News podcast dedicated to pop culture's treatment of women, Teo Bugbee, Hazel Cills, and Rachel Handler talk about the madness that was this week's Golden Globes, airing our grievances with Hollywood's drunkest, most uncomfortable evening . Later, we talk about our dream awards season, in a world where the entertainment industry appropriately recognizes projects by and about women and people of color and lets Casey Affleck suffocate inside of his own beard.

Chicago, IL

