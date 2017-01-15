Kleis announces new park at MLK Freedom Fund dinner Butler Park will honor Mary and John Butler, the first slaves in the St. Cloud area Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/2017/01/15/kleis-announces-new-park-mlk-freedom-fund-dinner/96467536/ Mayor Dave Kleis announces the addition of the city's 96th park. The park will be named Butler Park, after Mary and John Butler, the first documented slaves in the St. Cloud area.

