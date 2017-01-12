Killings, rapes in South Sudan continued 'unabated' after July 2016 violence, UN reports

Children have been killed, raped and abducted in a series of recent attacks in South Sudan's Unity State. Photo: UNICEF/Porter 16 January 2017 – Hundreds of people were killed in South Sudan during an outbreak of violence last July and more than 200 people were raped, according to a United Nations report today released which emphasizes the need for accountability and justice for those human rights violations.

