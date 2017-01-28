Kenyan court says two South Sudanese dissidents should not be deported

Kenya's High Court on Friday ordered authorities not to deport two South Sudanese dissidents who activists said had been detained by police this week and were at risk if they were sent back to a nation still embroiled in conflict. Kenyan police have yet to say if they have detained Dong Samuel, a human rights advocate who has been a vocal critic of South Sudan's government, and another South Sudanese opposition figure Aggrey Idri.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.