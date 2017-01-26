It's in Uganda's interest to keep sup...

It's in Uganda's interest to keep supporting South Sudan peace efforts

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Uganda has a crucial role and interest in supporting South Sudan's efforts to forge a more inclusive transitional government President Museveni will naturally defend Uganda's short-term interests, but he should also work towards longer-term stability by supporting President Salva Kiir's pledge to bring peace through ARCSS implementation, negotiations and national dialogue Uganda has a crucial role and interest in supporting South Sudan's efforts to forge a more inclusive transitional government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,280 • Total comments across all topics: 278,287,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC