IOM to launch displacement tracking system in Afghanistan as humanitarian crisis looms
Geneva [Switzerland], Jan. 28 : The International Organization for Migration is launching a new displacement tracking system in Afghanistan to better understand population movements and needs amid concerns of a severe humanitarian crisis induced by sudden return home of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees and undocumented citizens, coupled with conflict-induced displacement. The sudden return of more than 600,000 registered refugees and undocumented Afghans from Pakistan, coupled with the conflict-induced displacement of over 623,000 people in 2016, could induce a severe humanitarian crisis.
