Gov't seeks sh756b loan for road to South Sudan

Government is seeking a total of $210m dollars from the Islamic Development Bank to finance the upgrading of Rwekunye-Apac-Lira-Acholibur road which connects Uganda to South Sudan. The works and transport minister Azuba Ntege, State Minister for Finance, David Bahati, and UNRA boss Allen Kagina appeared before the committee of national economy chaired by Syda Bbumba to defend the loan request.

