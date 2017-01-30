Fighting Blocks IOM Humanitarian Assistance in Upper Nile, South Sudan
IOM has been forced to suspend humanitarian activities in Wau Shilluk in South Sudan's Upper Nile area due to violent clashes over the weekend putting thousands at risk. Due to this increased insecurity, IOM has had to post pone the registration of nearly 3,000 thousand vulnerable individuals for humanitarian assistance indefinitely.
