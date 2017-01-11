East Africa: New Bid to Open South Sudan Peace Talks

Two key sponsors of the South Sudan peace process are organising roundtable talks next month in Doha, Qatar, between the government, the rebel movement and other stakeholders to review the August 2015 Peace Agreement. The talks being organised by two Troika members -- United Kingdom and Norway, who have been the main funders of the peace talks together with the United States since the war broke out in December 2013 -- are expected to begin in early February to look at the Peace Agreement and challenges facing its implementation.

