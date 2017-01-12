Djibouti breaks ground on massive Chi...

Djibouti breaks ground on massive Chinese-backed free trade zone

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 16 The president of Djibouti on Monday formally launched the construction of a project touted as Africa's largest free trade zone, to be built in the tiny Horn of African nation with Chinese backing. The agreement to build the 48 sq km free trade zone was signed in March 2016 as part of China's bid to expand trade routes, a series of infrastructure initiatives stretching across 60 countries that the Chinese have dubbed "One Belt, One Road".

Chicago, IL

