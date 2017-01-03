Deng Adut's brother killed after returning to Sudan
Family tragedy behind inspirational Sudanese child soldier: Refugee's brother killed after returning to Africa because no-one in Australia would employ him - despite having a degree and speaking SEVEN languages Deng Adut is a household name - a former child soldier who escaped South Sudan, founded a Sydney law firm and was named 2016 NSW Australian of the Year. But the man who rescued and brought him to Australia as a refugee, his brother John Mac Acuek, never lived to see Mr Adut's triumphs.
