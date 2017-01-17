.com | Drought may add famine to Somalia's humanitarian woes

A serious drought has left parts of Somalia at risk of famine and 320,000 children are already severely malnourished and in need of care, the UN humanitarian agency said on Tuesday. "The level of humanitarian suffering in this country triggered by projected conflict, seasonal shocks and disease outbreaks are typically hard to bear, but the impact of this drought represents a threat of a different scale and magnitude," said Peter de Clercq of the agency UNocha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.