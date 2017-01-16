.com | Darfur rebel groups retreat to Libya, South Sudan: UN report

Two rebel groups driven out of Darfur by a Sudanese military offensive now operate mostly in Libya and South Sudan but hope to return to fight again, a UN report said on Monday. Sudan meanwhile is breaking out of international isolation - the Obama administration eased its sanctions on Friday - giving the Khartoum government "more leeway to pursue a Darfur deal on its own terms," said the report by a panel of experts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.