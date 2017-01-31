Collected Department Releases: Joint ...

Collected Department Releases: Joint Troika Statement Welcoming AU,...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: State Department

The text of the following statement was issued jointly by the Governments of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Norway. The members of the Troika welcome the January 29 joint declaration of the African Union , the Intergovernmental Authority on Development and the United Nations , on South Sudan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,752 • Total comments across all topics: 278,445,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC