Collected Department Releases: Joint Troika Statement Welcoming AU,...
The text of the following statement was issued jointly by the Governments of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Norway. The members of the Troika welcome the January 29 joint declaration of the African Union , the Intergovernmental Authority on Development and the United Nations , on South Sudan.
