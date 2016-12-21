British sailors have rescued 15,000 m...

British sailors have rescued 15,000 migrants from the Mediterranean ...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

British sailors have rescued 15,000 migrants from the Mediterranean during their 18-month mission and have also destroyed 110 boats used by smuggling gangs Handful of the migrants have then made the journey to Britain after being allowed free train rides across Italy and France by the authorities there Royal Navy sailors have rescued nearly 15,000 migrants from the Mediterranean and dropped them off in Europe, figures show. Marines armed with SA-80 assault rifles have also smashed up and burned 110 smuggling gang boats during their 18-month migrant mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold... Nov '16 Hong Kong 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,721 • Total comments across all topics: 277,528,763

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC