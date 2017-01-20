Ban Ki-moon ends a decade as UN chief...

Ban Ki-moon ends a decade as UN chief in shadow of Syria

Sunday Jan 1

Ban Ki-moon ends 10 years at the helm of the United Nations lamenting the "fires still burning" from Syria to South Sudan but buoyed by a global agreement to combat climate change and new UN goals to fight poverty and inequality. As a final act before his term ends at midnight on New Year's Eve, the secretary-general will push the button starting the descent of the glittering 11,875-pound ball in New York's Times Square in the countdown to 2017's arrival.

