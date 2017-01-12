APNewsBreak: Obama to ease Sudan sanctions on way out

In this Nov. 15, 2016 file photo, students line up outside a classroom with a map of Africa on its wall, in Yei, in southern South Sudan. The Obama administration is set to ease sanctions against Sudan and broaden now limited talks with the long estranged African government, a U.S.-designated terrorism sponsor whose leader has been indicted on war crimes charges, The Associated Press learned Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.