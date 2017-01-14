Album: Mombasa Port -- a pearl on East Africa's logistics map
Being East Africa's largest port, Mombasa port serves as an important logistic hub in the region, transporting containers to Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi and etc. China helped with its 19th berth expansion project which significantly improved the port's operational efficiency.
