Album: Mombasa Port -- a pearl on East Africa's logistics map

4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Being East Africa's largest port, Mombasa port serves as an important logistic hub in the region, transporting containers to Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi and etc. China helped with its 19th berth expansion project which significantly improved the port's operational efficiency.

