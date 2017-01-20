Ajak Deng slays in a series of fierce...

Ajak Deng slays in a series of fierce and dramatic bathroom selfies

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Strike a pose! Supermodel Ajak Deng slays in a series of fierce and dramatic bathroom selfies while wearing only a towel And in a series of candid selfies shared to Instagram on Tuesday, it's easy to see why Ajak Deng continues to take the fashion world by storm. The 27-year-old looks stunning as she poses wearing just a towel in a series of spur of the moment mirror selfies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold... Nov '16 Hong Kong 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,464 • Total comments across all topics: 277,569,429

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC