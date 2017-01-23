Africa: U.S. Pushed for Trade and Inv...

Africa: U.S. Pushed for Trade and Investment, Cutting Aid and 'Boots On the Ground'

President Barack Obama completed his second term on January 20 with good domestic political ratings at 56 per cent, but will be remembered in Africa for cutting aid while pushing for trade opportunities. Obama's presidency was marked by intense engagement with the continent, culminating in the US-Africa Leaders' Summit in Washington in 2014 -- the largest event held by a US president with African heads of state and governments.

Chicago, IL

