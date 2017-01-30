Africa: Museveni Pushes for Joint Reg...

Africa: Museveni Pushes for Joint Regional Operation to Flush Out Kony

Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Yoweri Museveni has urged a regional leaders meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing 28th African Union summit to agree to joint military operations to flush out remnants of the Lords Resistance Army in the Central African Republic. The regional leaders are frustrated that despite a strong regional effort to deal with Joseph Kony and his LRA, the lack of a decisive action to deal with the remnants has led the insurgency force to continue wrecking havoc among the civilian populations and in the process prolonging the war.

Chicago, IL

