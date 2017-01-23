Africa: 28th AU Summit - Alarm Bells Beyond the Gambia
The crisis started after former president Yahya Jammeh refused to accept the results of the Gambia's December 2016 elections. Last week, on 21 January, Jammeh finally agreed to step down and go into exile.
