2017 New Year Message of H.E. Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Chairperson, African Union Commission
The year 2016 has been particularly fruitful for the African Union Commission as it continues to work hard at the implementation of the first 10-year plan of Africa's Agenda 2063. We very pleased to see AU Member States and Regional Economic Communities intensify Agenda 2063 domestication.
