1,000 S. Sudan herders enter Uganda
About 1,000 Toposa pastoralists from South Sudan have crossed to Kaabong District in search of water and pasture for their animals. The pastoralists entered into Uganda last Friday with 10,000 livestock, including camels, donkeys, sheep and goats.
