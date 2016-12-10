UN's 2016 Year in Review: Challenges ...

UN's 2016 Year in Review: Challenges and milestones for the international community

Yet 2016, the hottest year on record, was also marked by critical breakthroughs, such as the historic Paris Agreement on climate change entering into force faster than any other UN treaty, Colombia clinching a historic peace deal to end 50 years of civil conflict, and governments as well as stakeholders from the private sector agreeing on a plan to control carbon dioxide emissions from international aviation. The Sustainable Development Goals, SDGS, also came into force this year, with calls for greater efforts towards their implementation.

