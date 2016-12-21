Ugandan President Holds Talks With So...

Ugandan President Holds Talks With South Sudan Counterpart In Juba

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has called on the warring parties of South Sudan to stop their fighting and give peace and democracy a chance. The president's remarks were made in a brief address to the media following a private meeting with his South Sudan counterpart, President Salva Kiir, at State House in Juba on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold... Nov '16 Hong Kong 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,493 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,798

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC