U.S. presses Japan to back South Suda...

U.S. presses Japan to back South Sudan arms embargo despite fears of backlash against peacekeepers

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Japan Times

The United States is pressing Japan to back a draft United Nations Security Council resolution imposing an arms embargo on South Sudan, diplomats have said. Japanese support is important if the resolution, which the U.S. hopes to take to a vote soon, is to reach the minimum threshold of nine votes needed for passage in the Security Council, diplomats close to negotiations told Kyodo News recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold... Nov '16 Hong Kong 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,194 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,469

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC