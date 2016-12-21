U.S. leadership 'vacuum' said to increase genocide threats
The transition between the Barack Obama and Donald Trump presidencies is creating a vacuum that is increasing the threat of genocide in trouble spots, a top official at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum is warning. Cameron Hudson, director of the museum's Simon-Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide, said that leadership transitions in Washington and at the United Nations were distracting the institutions from genocides or potential genocides in Syria, Burma, Iraq and South Sudan.
