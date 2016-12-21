Three years into conflict, humanitarian needs in South Sudan continue to rise a " UN relief wing

Internally displaced persons line up early in the morning for a general food distribution at the UN Protection of Civilians Site, Malakal, South Sudan. Photo: IOM/Bannon 22 December 2016 – Since fighting first erupted in South Sudan three years back, tens of thousands have died, food insecurity and acute malnutrition are at unprecedented levels, and more than three million have been driven from their homes the United Nations humanitarian arm has reported.

