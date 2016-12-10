South Sudan just avoided a U.N. arms ...

South Sudan just avoided a U.N. arms embargo. But can it dodge famine and genocide?

A South Sudanese refugee cooks food at a restaurant in a refugee camp in Bidi bidi, Uganda, on Dec. 13. A South Sudanese refugee cooks food at a restaurant in a refugee camp in Bidi bidi, Uganda, on Dec. 13. In a year of grim news, the spread of fighting in South Sudan has doubled the number of people facing severe hunger in the past year to 4.6 million, about a third of the population. The risk of famine and genocide in the coming months is dire, international aid agencies have warned .

Chicago, IL

