South Sudan: Juba May Renegotiate Peace Agreement
The August 2015 South Sudan Peace Agreement may be headed for re-negotiation as the country marks three years of civil war. President Salva Kiir and his nemesis Dr Riek Machar continue to trade blame for who is responsible for the collapse of the agreement and the escalating inter-ethnic fighting.
