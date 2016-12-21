South Sudan: Atrocities Continue Despite President's Call for Dialogue
South Sudanese fleeing the country's 3-year conflict say armed men are committing brutal atrocities and abuses against civilians. The refugees said extrajudicial killings also were common in areas they fled.
