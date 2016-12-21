South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions ...

South Sudan: Arms Embargo, Sanctions Fail At UN Security Council

The United Nations Security Council's failure to approve a 23 December, 2016, resolution that would have imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan and placed a travel ban and asset freeze on three senior South Sudanese leaders was deeply disappointing, seven non-governmental groups said today. "South Sudanese civilians had a reasonable expectation that the Security Council would make good on its long-standing threat to impose an arms embargo and extend sanctions to some of the senior leaders who have been responsible for grave human rights abuses," said John Prendergast, founding director at the Enough Project.

Chicago, IL

